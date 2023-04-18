Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District
  5. Homielski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 7,323
A one-story summer house built in 1992 for sale. Fluffy ( Zaozerie ) Polotsk poviat. Located…
Housein Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 13,730
15 km. from the city of Polotsk, a good, solid HOUSE with an attic, heating, a beautiful wel…

Properties features in Homielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir