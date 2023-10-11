Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Hlusk District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Hlusk District, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with basement in Kletnoe, Belarus
3 room apartment with basement
Kletnoe, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious two-room apartment in ag. Cell Address: ah. Kletnoe, st. Central ➜ 不 A bright thre…
€8,949

Properties features in Hlusk District, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir