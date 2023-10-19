Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Hlivinski sielski Saviet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/2
New facility. For sale 4-room apartment in the village of Novoselyka ( Glyvinsky s / s ). Th…
€9,015

Properties features in Hlivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir