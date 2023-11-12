Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Hieranionski sielski Saviet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Hieranionski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Hieranionski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hieranionski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
€12,152

