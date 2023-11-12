Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hieranionski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Hieranionski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hieranionski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
€12,152

Properties features in Hieranionski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
