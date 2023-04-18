Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Navadvorski sielski Saviet
  6. Hatava

Residential properties for sale in Hatava, Belarus

7 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 39,146
3 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 49,979
Clean entrance and good, calm neighbors! Neat and landscaped courtyard, the great presence o…
4 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 53,166
Sale of 4-room apartment ag. Gatovo, st. Metallurgical d.22 The total area of the apartment …
3 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 38,236
Apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
Apartment
Hatava, Belarus
84 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 13,656
2 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
Price on request
Almost Minsk! 10 minutes by car and you are - in the city. Excellent transport links to Mins…
4 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 71 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 49,979
