Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Harodzkauski sielski Saviet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment with furniture, with garage, with bath house in Harodzki, Belarus
Apartment with furniture, with garage, with bath house
Harodzki, Belarus
Area 70 m²
€16,673
Leave a request

Properties features in Harodzkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir