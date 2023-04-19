Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Chavusy District
  5. Harbavicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Harbavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Harbavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Harbavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 12,574
Cozy cottage in the UK, Automobile operator, 20km from Mogilev along the Chaus highway. Blea…
Housein Harbavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Harbavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 12,574
Sale of a cozy cottage in a picturesque place 100m from the river Resta.ST "Auto-mobile" 20 …

