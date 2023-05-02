Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
555 m²
€ 268,945
An interesting universal home for both life and multidisciplinary business. Minsk district, …
Cottage in Navasiellie, Belarus
Cottage
Navasiellie, Belarus
172 m²
€ 104,843
For sale a strong residential building in the village of Novoselie, Minsk region, 15 minutes…
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
290 m²
€ 145,868
A picturesque place - near the forest, the river Crawl and small lakes ( video recording of …
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
298 m²
€ 319,087
For sale a house block, lined with brick, with an area of 297.7 sq.m, 2 levels and a basemen…
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 255,270
Sale of a comfortable manor d. Heels.     In a cozy place, covered by a fores…
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 57,208
Cottage in a secluded and picturesque place, 17 km from Minsk         &n…
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 77,948
Rural paradise. A wonderful combination of the plot and the house! Nearby is a forest with b…
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
261 m²
Price on request
For sale two-level house in a quiet, picturesque place, near Minsk ( 11 km from MKAD ) In th…
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 154,712
Zakalubka village, CASA 10 km from MKAD   & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; Quiet pla…
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
179 m²
€ 382,905
For sale a new environmentally friendly energy efficient premium cottage from a profiled bea…
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
290 m²
€ 145,868
A picturesque place is near the forest, the river Crawl and small lakes (video recording of …
Cottage in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
316 m²
Price on request
The bottom price on the best cottage in округе!http://anexpert.by/v/lihachi/301.html . Expert

