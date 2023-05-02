Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Haranski sielski Saviet
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Clear all
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
555 m²
€ 268,945
An interesting universal home for both life and multidisciplinary business. Minsk district, …
Cottage
Navasiellie, Belarus
172 m²
€ 104,843
For sale a strong residential building in the village of Novoselie, Minsk region, 15 minutes…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
290 m²
€ 145,868
A picturesque place - near the forest, the river Crawl and small lakes ( video recording of …
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
298 m²
€ 319,087
For sale a house block, lined with brick, with an area of 297.7 sq.m, 2 levels and a basemen…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 255,270
Sale of a comfortable manor d. Heels. In a cozy place, covered by a fores…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 57,208
Cottage in a secluded and picturesque place, 17 km from Minsk &n…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 77,948
Rural paradise. A wonderful combination of the plot and the house! Nearby is a forest with b…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
261 m²
Price on request
For sale two-level house in a quiet, picturesque place, near Minsk ( 11 km from MKAD ) In th…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 154,712
Zakalubka village, CASA 10 km from MKAD & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; Quiet pla…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
179 m²
€ 382,905
For sale a new environmentally friendly energy efficient premium cottage from a profiled bea…
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
290 m²
€ 145,868
A picturesque place is near the forest, the river Crawl and small lakes (video recording of …
Cottage
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
316 m²
Price on request
The bottom price on the best cottage in округе!http://anexpert.by/v/lihachi/301.html . Expert
Properties features in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map