  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Haranski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 room apartment in Aksakauscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 38,290
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment 20 minutes drive from Minsk! Address: Aksakovshchina, st. Forest d.…
1 room apartment in cackava, Belarus
1 room apartment
cackava, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 25,527
One-room apartment with excellent repairs in Chachkovo!  Address: ag Chachkovo, Central…
2 room apartment in Navasiellie, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navasiellie, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 35,100
3 room apartment in cackava, Belarus
3 room apartment
cackava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 187 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 59,259
For sale half a house in a beautiful, picturesque, environmentally friendly place, a / g Cha…
Apartment in cackava, Belarus
Apartment
cackava, Belarus
187 m²
€ 59,259
For sale half a house in a beautiful, picturesque, environmentally friendly place, a / g Cha…
2 room apartment in Aksakauscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 39,476
Apartment in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 m²
€ 18,051
5 room apartment in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room apartment
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 180 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 159,544
Zakalubka village, house 10 km from MKAD Quiet place in the forest, comfortable access roads…
Apartment in Traskouscyna, Belarus
Apartment
Traskouscyna, Belarus
36 m²
€ 12,672
The apartment was built in 2011, located in a blocked residential building No. 6 on the stre…
Apartment in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 9,117

