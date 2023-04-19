Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Nesvizh District
  5. Haradziejski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Haradziejski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Haradziejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradziejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 22,779
House for sale in d. Koptevshchina of the Nesvizh district, 90 km from Minsk, 7 km from Goro…
Housein Udarny, Belarus
House
Udarny, Belarus
66 m²
€ 37,357
For sale a beautiful house with a bathhouse, garage, billiard room, large garden, gazebo. In…

Properties features in Haradziejski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir