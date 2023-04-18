Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Haradok District, Belarus

Haradok
2
Miazanski sielski Saviet
1
Palminski sielski Saviet
1
Viraulianski sielski Saviet
1
5 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Palminka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Palminka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 5,034
One-room apartment for sale in the village. Palminka. & Nbsp; Located on the 1st floor of th…
1 room apartmentin Haradok, Belarus
1 room apartment
Haradok, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 11,991
Housein Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 7,323
In connection with the departure to the permanent residence, the Belarusian estate is being …
Housein Haradok, Belarus
House
Haradok, Belarus
€ 9,062
A gracious, inspected wooden house in the center of Gorodok (Gorodoksky district, Vitebsk re…
Housein Viraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 109,843
Selling a house, d. Korsaki, Gorodok district, Logoiskoye, e.g., 277 km from MKADyear built …

