Houses for sale in Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 12,654
For sale in ST Crane-2008 Address: ST Zhuravlik-2008 ⁇ 知 About your future site: - Spacio…
Housein Haradok, Belarus
House
Haradok, Belarus
56 m²
€ 18,116
Cozy country house in ag. Town! Address: ah. Town, st. Molodechno Cozy house for both perman…
Housein Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 25,490
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
Housein Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 17,743
For sale a country house / castle in ST & quot; Heat and quote;. House on 2 floors with balc…
Housein Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 7,738
Good cottage for sale in ST & laquo; Heat & raquo ;, next to. Cheer up. Minsk region, Molode…
Housein Sieleucy, Belarus
House
Sieleucy, Belarus
64 m²
€ 7,738
For sale plot with old house The price is final, without bidding Plot in lifelong inherited …
Housein Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 18,207
Cozy house for sale in the village. Petrovshchina. Molodechno district, 54 km from MKAD. &nb…

Properties features in Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

