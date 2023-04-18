Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Lida District
  5. Hancarski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Housein Darzy, Belarus
House
Darzy, Belarus
32 m²
€ 7,323
Housein Darzy, Belarus
House
Darzy, Belarus
32 m²
Price on request
Housein Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 m²
€ 15,515
For sale 100% of the readiness of a country house with a plot and a bathhouse. The house is …
Housein Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 13,730
For sale is a plot with a house in the village of Benevichi in the Lida district. House with…
Housein Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 5,950
For sale 2-storey summer house. The house is located in the area of d. Dorzhi. The house is …

Properties features in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir