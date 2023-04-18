Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Lida District
  5. Hancarski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Darzy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Darzy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 8,238
Spacious 2 to apartment for sale. Dorzhi, The apartment is renovated, replaced, windows, fro…

Properties features in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir