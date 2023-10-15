Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Halynkauski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Halynkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
4 room house in Halynkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house
Halynkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
€3,995

Properties features in Halynkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
