Residential properties for sale in Halynkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
4 room house in Halynkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house
Halynkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
€3,995

