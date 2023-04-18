Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Hacukouski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Housein Hacuk, Belarus
House
Hacuk, Belarus
80 m²
€ 12,745
Residential building for sale in ag. Gatsuk Slutsky district, 60 km from Minsk. Total area o…
Housein Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 8,193
For sale is in the pine massif, ST & quot; Pine & quot ;, 67 km from MKAD in the direction o…
Housein Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 60,540
A cozy country house with a beautiful well-kept plot for sale 50 km from Minsk. The house is…
Housein Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 11,198
For sale a strong residential building in the village. White puddle. Slutsky district, 57 km…
Housein Hacuk, Belarus
House
Hacuk, Belarus
137 m²
€ 16,387
For sale residential building in a picturesque place, located at the address: Slutsky distri…

