Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Hacukouski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Hacuk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hacuk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 12,745
Residential building for sale in ag. Gatsuk Slutsky district, 60 km from Minsk. Total area o…
2 room apartmentin Hacuk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hacuk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 12,745
I will sell a 2-room apartment in a brick house, not angular ( very warm ). The windows face…
1 room apartmentin Hacuk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hacuk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 14,566
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in the village of Gatsuk, Slutsky district. Apartment with repa…

Properties features in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir