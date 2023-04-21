Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Fanipalski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
24 properties total found
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 214,259
Cottage in Charkasy, Belarus
Cottage
Charkasy, Belarus
123 m²
€ 150,346
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 91,083
Cottage in Hrychyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hrychyna, Belarus
277 m²
€ 90,718
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
Price on request
Stop by and live! Everything for a quiet life! Heating is furnace, in each room radiators. A…
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 111,233
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient modern cottage "Chale" premium-class 100% readiness …
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 113,968
House d. Volkovichi of the Dzerzhinsky district, 15 minutes by car from MKAD ( 17km ). Stopp…
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
191 m²
€ 126,732
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 63,813
Modern house in the suburbs of Minsk. Address: Dzerzhinsky district, Fanipolsky s / s, d. Pa…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
196 m²
€ 118,526
For sale an excellent residential building with an attic floor in the village. Hairpins, Bre…
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
356 m²
€ 227,024
Well-maintained cottage with stylish functional repairs, fully equipped with furniture and a…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
331 m²
€ 57,349
House for sale in d. Volkovichi ( Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district )
House in Hrychyna, Belarus
House
Hrychyna, Belarus
92 m²
€ 61,998
Apartment for sale in the house.  Brest direction, highway M1, to Fanipol 7 km, to Mins…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
148 m²
€ 132,203
This amazing beauty house was built for itself, so everything is done with love and magic. T…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
116 m²
Price on request
House for sale on a plot of 11 acres in the village of `Antosino`, 3 km. from. Fanipol, 20 k…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
314 m²
€ 179,613
House for a large and friendly family 17 km from MKAD in the Brest direction.   Consist…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 25,529
For sale a small house with a plot of 17 acres 4 km from Fanipol in the village of Berezha, …
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
126 m²
€ 54,705
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 68,289
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
183 m²
€ 145,879
For sale cottage with all communications d. Wickow, Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, 20 k…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
159 m²
€ 163,202
House for sale in a suburb of Minsk. Address: Dzerzhinsky district, Fanipolsky s / s, d. Ne…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
156 m²
€ 35,467
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
124 m²
€ 48,322
  House for sale & nbsp; in the village of Cechino, in & nbsp; 15 kilometers from Minsk…
House in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 46,955
For sale a new apartment building for decoration in the city of Fanipol. Dzerzhinsky distric…

Properties features in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir