  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Fanipalski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage in Charkasy, Belarus
Cottage
Charkasy, Belarus
123 m²
€ 150,346
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 91,083
Cottage in Hrychyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hrychyna, Belarus
277 m²
€ 90,718
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 111,233
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient modern cottage "Chale" premium-class 100% readiness …
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 113,968
House d. Volkovichi of the Dzerzhinsky district, 15 minutes by car from MKAD ( 17km ). Stopp…
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
191 m²
€ 126,732
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
356 m²
€ 227,024
Well-maintained cottage with stylish functional repairs, fully equipped with furniture and a…
Cottage in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
183 m²
€ 145,879
For sale cottage with all communications d. Wickow, Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, 20 k…

