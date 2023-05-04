Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ekimanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 23,490
1 room apartment in Kopisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 49 m² 18/19 Floor
€ 68,210
Apartment in the Scandinavian style in « New Borova ». Address: d. Copy, st. Podgornaya, d. …
2 room apartment in Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 45,172
Cozy apartment for sale in a sanatorium on the lake. Vitebsk region, Miorsky district, d. Go…
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 13/25 Floor
€ 65,048
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
House in Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
191 m²
€ 20,779
For sale a two-story house under construction on Gaidar Street in Polotsk. The total area of…
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 29,814
Lot 6954. For sale one bedroom apartment in a brick house in the Graevka microdistrict. Conv…
House in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 17,979
The 2-level country house in the Aiste Art is 17 km from Minsk, the Molodechno direction is …
5 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
5 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 305 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 587,238
For sale Spacious VIP apartment in a prestigious business class quarter - & laquo; Maentak &…
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 26,110
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, Prospect Masherova, 1966, pp., 3/5 brick, 30.9 / 30.2 / 19.9 …
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 21,502
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Friendship, 1987, 4/5 panel, 37.0 / 37.0 / 17.0 / 7.3, s…
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/10 Floor
Price on request
4 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 78 m² 3/9 Floor
Price on request
Do you want your return home to be filled with joy, light and warmth? Get ready for change! …

