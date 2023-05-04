Belarus
Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ekimanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services.
I have read and agree to
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 23,490
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
49 m²
18/19 Floor
€ 68,210
Apartment in the Scandinavian style in « New Borova ». Address: d. Copy, st. Podgornaya, d. …
2 room apartment
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 45,172
Cozy apartment for sale in a sanatorium on the lake. Vitebsk region, Miorsky district, d. Go…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
13/25 Floor
€ 65,048
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
House
Polatsk, Belarus
191 m²
€ 20,779
For sale a two-story house under construction on Gaidar Street in Polotsk. The total area of…
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 29,814
Lot 6954. For sale one bedroom apartment in a brick house in the Graevka microdistrict. Conv…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 17,979
The 2-level country house in the Aiste Art is 17 km from Minsk, the Molodechno direction is …
5 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
305 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 587,238
For sale Spacious VIP apartment in a prestigious business class quarter - & laquo; Maentak &…
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 26,110
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, Prospect Masherova, 1966, pp., 3/5 brick, 30.9 / 30.2 / 19.9 …
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 21,502
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Friendship, 1987, 4/5 panel, 37.0 / 37.0 / 17.0 / 7.3, s…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
2/10 Floor
Price on request
4 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
78 m²
3/9 Floor
Price on request
Do you want your return home to be filled with joy, light and warmth? Get ready for change! …
Properties features in Ekimanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
