Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Byerastavitsa District
  5. Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 16,476
For sale is a residential building located on the outskirts of the village of Zhukevichi. Be…
Housein Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 27,369

Properties features in Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir