Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Byerastavitsa District
  5. Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartmentin Vialikija Ejsmanty, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vialikija Ejsmanty, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² Number of floors 2
€ 9,154

Properties features in Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir