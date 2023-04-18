Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Byerastavitsa District
  5. Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 16,476
For sale is a residential building located on the outskirts of the village of Zhukevichi. Be…
2 room apartmentin Vialikija Ejsmanty, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vialikija Ejsmanty, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² Number of floors 2
€ 9,154
Housein Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 27,369

