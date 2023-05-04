Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Dzyatlava District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Dzyatlava District, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Dziatlava, Belarus
Cottage
Dziatlava, Belarus
Area 205 m²
€ 87,634
Cottage in Dziatlava, Belarus
Cottage
Dziatlava, Belarus
Area 126 m²
€ 81,310

Properties features in Dzyatlava District, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir