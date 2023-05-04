Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Dzyatlava District, Belarus

Apartment in Kazlouscyna, Belarus
Apartment
Kazlouscyna, Belarus
Area 91 m²
€ 13,461
2 room apartment in Hiezhaly, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hiezhaly, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 11,654
2 room apartment in Hiezhaly, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hiezhaly, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 12,558
3 room apartment in Dziatlava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dziatlava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 19,424
2 room apartment in Dziatlava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dziatlava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 18,069
2 room apartment in Hiezhaly, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hiezhaly, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 6,776

