Residential properties for sale in Dzyatlava District, Belarus

Dziatlava
5
Zukouscynski sielski Saviet
3
10 properties total found
Apartment in Kazlouscyna, Belarus
Apartment
Kazlouscyna, Belarus
Area 91 m²
€ 13,461
2 room apartment in Hiezhaly, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hiezhaly, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 11,654
2 room apartment in Hiezhaly, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hiezhaly, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 12,558
3 room apartment in Dziatlava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dziatlava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 19,424
2 room apartment in Dziatlava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dziatlava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 18,069
House in Vienzaviec, Belarus
House
Vienzaviec, Belarus
Area 65 m²
€ 6,234
Cottage in Dziatlava, Belarus
Cottage
Dziatlava, Belarus
Area 205 m²
€ 87,634
2 room apartment in Hiezhaly, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hiezhaly, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 6,776
House in Dziatlava, Belarus
House
Dziatlava, Belarus
Area 154 m²
€ 54,207
Cottage in Dziatlava, Belarus
Cottage
Dziatlava, Belarus
Area 126 m²
€ 81,310

