  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Dzyarzhynsk
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus

10 properties total found
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
62 m²
€ 17,924
Ready house on a large plot in the village. Farm Guy! Address: d.  Farm - Guy, st. Cent…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
300 m²
€ 66,652
I will sell an unfinished house in the booming city of the Dzerzhinsk satellite! Modern home…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
64 m²
€ 36,839
➜ commercial house in the very center of the city is completely ready for living. Address: D…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
30 m²
€ 43,234
Residential building for sale in 1950 built with a plot in. Dzerzhinsk on the street Zavodsk…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
61 m²
€ 29,723
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
216 m²
€ 88,719
A two-story brick house for sale in. Dzierżyńsk. The house is located in a prestigious hut.&…
Cottagein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
144 m²
€ 61,247
For sale two-story residential building in Dzerzhinsk on the street Pervomaiskaya. The total…
Cottagein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Cottage
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
233 m²
€ 89,890
For sale cottage in the city of Dzerzhinsk, located on a quiet street 1.5 km from the center…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
153 m²
€ 56,294
A large spacious brick house ( 152.6 m ² ) in Dzerzhinsk on Yanki Kupala, 27 km from MKAD, i…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
177 m²
€ 270,209
A real castle with a spiral staircase crowned with a full-fledged observation deck with a be…
