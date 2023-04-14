Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Nieharelski sielski Saviet
32
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet
28
Barauski sielski Saviet
23
Fanipalski sielski Saviet
20
Stankauski sielski Saviet
19
Putcynski sielski Saviet
17
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet
15
Dzyarzhynsk
11
4 properties total found
Housein Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 31,578
For sale two-story house with a bathhouse! Address: d. Janovo, st. Dachnaya ⁇ 知 About you…
Cottagein Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
183 m²
€ 144,771
For sale cottage with all communications d. Wickow, Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, 20 k…
Housein Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 16,287
House with bathhouse in the village. Ryabtsevshchina with the possibility of year-round livi…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
177 m²
€ 271,445
A real castle with a spiral staircase crowned with a full-fledged observation deck with a be…

