  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Housein Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 19,223
Lot 7061. On sale is a house in a village on the banks of the Belaya River. The walls are er…
Housein Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 8,238
Part 6392. House in the village of Kamieniecki ( Belovezhskaya Pushcha district ). House - w…
Housein Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 14,188
Lot 6389. A box of a residential one-story house of 10x10 m in a picturesque place near Belo…
3 room apartmentin Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 6,408
Lot 5880. Three bedroom apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrov…
2 room apartmentin Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 6,408
Lot 5881. One bedroom apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrovic…
1 room apartmentin Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 6,408
Lot 5879. One-room apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrovichsk…

Properties features in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

