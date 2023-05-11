Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kobryn District
  5. Dzivinski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Arechauski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Arechauski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 9,014
2 room apartment in Dzivin, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzivin, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 10,016
3 room apartment in Arechauski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Arechauski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 9,378
3 room apartment in Arechauski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Arechauski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 7,284
3 room apartment in Dzivin, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzivin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 14,113
2 room apartment in Dzivin, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzivin, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 12,292

Properties features in Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir