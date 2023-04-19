Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kobryn District
  5. Dzivinski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Dzivin, Belarus
House
Dzivin, Belarus
55 m²
€ 4,394
Lot 6941. On sale a large plot on the farm of the village with a house in the Kobrinsky dist…
Housein Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 5,950
Lot 6614. On sale is a residential building in the Kobrin district. House made of bars, surr…
Housein Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
€ 13,730
Lot 6554. Residential building in the Kobrin district. House made of bars, roof - slate. The…

