Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Uzda District
  5. Dziescanski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
161 m²
€ 51,054
Cottage in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 25,983
For suburban life in the village of Degtyany, Uzden district, a residential building with a …

Properties features in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir