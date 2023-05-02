Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Uzda District
  5. Dziescanski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Dziescanka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dziescanka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 19,145
Spacious one-room apartment, room area 17.7m.sq., kitchen 8.2m, large rectangular corridor w…

Properties features in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go