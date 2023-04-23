Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Stowbtsy District
  5. Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room apartment in Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzieraunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 18,024
For sale warm cozy apartment in ag. Village near the lake. Minsk region, Stolbtsov dist…

