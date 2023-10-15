Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Dziatlava
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Dziatlava, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage with garage, with garden, with landscape design in Dziatlava, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with garden, with landscape design
Dziatlava, Belarus
Area 126 m²
I will For Sale to a cottage and of Mr. Dyatlovo and of Rakovskoye e.g. and of 180 km from l…
€85,612
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir