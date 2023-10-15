Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dziatlava, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Dziatlava, Belarus
House
Dziatlava, Belarus
Area 77 m²
In Dyatlovo, Grodno region, Dyatlovsky district, the house is sold in good condition (area 9…
€33,103
3 room apartment in Dziatlava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dziatlava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy three-room apartment for sale on Novogrudskaya Street in the city of Dyatlovo. The apar…
€20,452
2 room apartment in Dziatlava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dziatlava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale a 2-bedroom apartment on the 4th floor of a 5-story building on Novogrudskaya stree…
€19,025
Cottage with garage, with garden, with landscape design in Dziatlava, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with garden, with landscape design
Dziatlava, Belarus
Area 126 m²
I will For Sale to a cottage and of Mr. Dyatlovo and of Rakovskoye e.g. and of 180 km from l…
€85,612
