Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Dziarzynski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage in Vialikija Navasiolki, Belarus
Cottage
Vialikija Navasiolki, Belarus
327 m²
€ 81,017
Cottage in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
353 m²
€ 224,395
A very profitable offer! The house is worth 450 thousand. Everything is thought out to the s…
Cottage in Niavielicy, Belarus
Cottage
Niavielicy, Belarus
174 m²
€ 143,288

Properties features in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir