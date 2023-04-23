Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Homel Region
Rahačoŭ District
Dvarecki sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Dvarecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 46,276
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
122 m²
€ 67,589
For sale residential building of 2020, 26 km from MKAD with decoration and all communication…
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
12 m²
€ 10,724
Garden house garden tov-veGarden house garden tov-ve & quot; Gardener-MSKiP & quot; 200 m fr…
Cottage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
227 m²
€ 135,178
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 40,553
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
7/12 Floor
€ 79,755
The house is brick, located in the yards. The historical center of the city. Near the Gorky …
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 22,980
One bedroom apartment for sale in Sovetsky district of. Gomel, October 55, 55. The non-floor…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
2/10 Floor
Price on request
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
1/22 Floor
€ 100,933
House
Kobryn, Belarus
73 m²
€ 18,024
Cozy & nbsp; wooden residential building on the street of the station. The house is one-stor…
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 28,838
For sale 2-room apartment of improved layout on the 3rd floor of a 9-story house on the stre…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 57,676
The apartment with a good layout is located on the 1st floor of a 5-storey brick house. Two …
