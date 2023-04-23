Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Rahačoŭ District
  5. Dvarecki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Dvarecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 46,276
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
122 m²
€ 67,589
For sale residential building of 2020, 26 km from MKAD with decoration and all communication…
House in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
12 m²
€ 10,724
Garden house garden tov-veGarden house garden tov-ve & quot; Gardener-MSKiP & quot; 200 m fr…
Cottage in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
227 m²
€ 135,178
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 40,553
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 7/12 Floor
€ 79,755
The house is brick, located in the yards. The historical center of the city. Near the Gorky …
2 room apartment in Homel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homel, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,980
One bedroom apartment for sale in Sovetsky district of. Gomel, October 55, 55. The non-floor…
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/10 Floor
Price on request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/22 Floor
€ 100,933
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
73 m²
€ 18,024
Cozy & nbsp; wooden residential building on the street of the station. The house is one-stor…
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 28,838
For sale 2-room apartment of improved layout on the 3rd floor of a 9-story house on the stre…
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 57,676
The apartment with a good layout is located on the 1st floor of a 5-storey brick house. Two …

