Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Dubrowna District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Dubrowna District, Belarus

Dubrowna
1
Malabachauski sielski Saviet
1
Malasavinski sielski Saviet
1
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Jeramiejeuscyna, Belarus
House
Jeramiejeuscyna, Belarus
61 m²
€ 2,380
Housein Dubrowna, Belarus
House
Dubrowna, Belarus
78 m²
€ 25,630
Housein Malabachauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Malabachauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 4,577
Sell the cottage, s/t. Lugovtsy, Orshansky district, Moscow level 1, walls - wood, covered w…

Properties features in Dubrowna District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir