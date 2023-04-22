Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
House in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 15,951
House in Dubrounia, Belarus
House
Dubrounia, Belarus
245 m²
€ 63,083
House in Piersamajski, Belarus
House
Piersamajski, Belarus
89 m²
€ 24,783
This object is so unique that it can be used both to live and to develop a business, such as…
House in Dubrounia, Belarus
House
Dubrounia, Belarus
319 m²
€ 70,292
For sale 2-storey cottage in the village of Dubrovnik ( 1km from the city of Lida ). Total a…
House in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 10,364
Two-story cottage for sale in the village of Novoselyka ( s / t « Land Reclamation » ). On t…
House in Dubrounia, Belarus
House
Dubrounia, Belarus
81 m²
€ 31,541
For sale plot (40 acres in private ownership) with incomplete construction of a residential …

