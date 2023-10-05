Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Dubnienski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Dubnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Dubno, Belarus
House
Dubno, Belarus
Area 69 m²
House for sale near the river. Neman. Mostovsky district, ag. Witchedly. The house is wooden…
€5,711
House in Dubno, Belarus
House
Dubno, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
€5,711

Properties features in Dubnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir