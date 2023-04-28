Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Staryya Darohi District
  5. Draznauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Draznauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Zaluzza, Belarus
House
Zaluzza, Belarus
203 m²
€ 41,699
Cozy, solid home for family vacations and year-round living in ag. Zaluzhye, 95 km from MKAD…

Properties features in Draznauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir