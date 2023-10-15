Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Drahichyn District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Drahichyn District, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage in Antopal, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage
Antopal, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-room apartment in a brick house built in 1986. Antopol, st. Zaslonova, 21, Drogic…
€15,220
2 room apartment with intercom in Drahichyn, Belarus
2 room apartment with intercom
Drahichyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
Sale of a two-room apartment in Drogichinsky district, Drogichin 2026022-room apartment, Dro…
€19,596

Properties features in Drahichyn District, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir