  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Smalyavichy District
  Drackauski sielski Saviet
  Cottages

Cottages for sale in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
187 m²
€ 113,968
A modern cottage of 100% readiness is for sale in the Smolevichi district, 21 km from MKAD. …
Cottage in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 159,555
For sale a new furnished cozy cottage. Built from the block, with insulation « Paroc », plas…
Cottage in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 38,293
House-release for sale in three levels + basement in ST & laquo; Dating & raquo ; Wall mater…

