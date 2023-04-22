Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Drackauski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Zareccia, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 32,732
1 room apartment in Zareccia, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 22,338
One-room apartment for sale ready for living. 20 km from MKAD. Village Zarechye. 2007 built,…
3 room apartment in Zareccia, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 38,293
2 room apartment in Zareccia, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 31,820
For sale is a bright, cozy 2-room apartment 25 km from MKAD, direction Mogilev. & Nbsp; Deve…
1 room apartment in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 20,514
Your attention is offered a first-class budget alternative for a country house. Our option i…
2 room apartment in Zareccia, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 32,823
Sale of 2-room apartment, Zarechye village, Smolevichsky district, Mogilev, for example, 27…

Properties features in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir