Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Valozhyn District
  5. Dorski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Dorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Apartmentin Dory, Belarus
Apartment
Dory, Belarus
167 m²
€ 19,954
Housein Dory, Belarus
House
Dory, Belarus
74 m²
€ 26,332
Brick house in an agricultural town 50 km from MKAD Address: ah. Dora, st. Belorusskaya 武 S…
Housein Suhvazdy, Belarus
House
Suhvazdy, Belarus
64 m²
€ 12,301
For sale Residential building with all amenities in ag. Dorsky's land with Minsk region. in …

Properties features in Dorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir