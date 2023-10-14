Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Doktaravicki sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Doktaravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Doktorovichi, Belarus
House
Doktorovichi, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Buy a house with a spacious plot! Address: d. Doctorovichi, Kopylskaya str ⁇ 统Sale of a sp…
€5,184

Properties features in Doktaravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir