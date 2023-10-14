Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Doktaravicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Doktaravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Doktorovichi, Belarus
House
Doktorovichi, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Buy a house with a spacious plot! Address: d. Doctorovichi, Kopylskaya str ⁇ 统Sale of a sp…
€5,184
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garage in Vanelevichi, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garage
Vanelevichi, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
Three bedroom apartment in a picturesque place! Address: ah. Vanelevichi, st. Youth ➜We pres…
€15,125

